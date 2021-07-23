UrduPoint.com
Biden Signs Bill To Boost Crime Victims Fund

Fri 23rd July 2021

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2021) US President Joe Biden on Thursday signed a bill into law that provides grants for state and local government compensation and assistance programs for victims of crime.

"Today is a day of hope for victims of crime and organizations who support those victims," Biden said during the signing ceremony at the White House.

The new law, the Victims of Crime Act (VOCA), establishes the special fund to provides grant funding for state victim compensation and assistance programs. The grants will be dispersed to states, local governments, individuals and other entities by the Justice Department Office for Victims of Crime.

"This bill is going to allow us to make sure that all the fines and penalties from Federal cases go into the crime victims fund to rebuild this fund because it badly needed," Biden said.

The measure will help affected people to change their lives, Biden added.

