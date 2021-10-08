UrduPoint.com

Biden Signs Bill To Compensate US Personnel Affected By 'Havana Syndrome' - Statement

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 08th October 2021 | 08:33 PM

Biden Signs Bill to Compensate US Personnel Affected by 'Havana Syndrome' - Statement

President Joe Biden on Friday announced that he signed into law a measure that provides compensation to the US diplomatic personnel whose health has been affected by the so called "Havana Syndrome."

"Today, I was pleased to sign the HAVANA Act into law to ensure we are doing our utmost to provide for US Government personnel who have experienced anomalous health incidents," Biden said in a statement.

