Biden Signs Bill to Declassify Intelligence on COVID-19 Origins - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2023) President Joe Biden signed legislation requiring the US government to declassify certain information related to its assessment of the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic, the White House said in a statement.

Biden signed the COVID-19 Origin Act of 2023, which requires the Director of National Intelligence (DNI) to declassify information on possible origins of the novel coronavirus responsible for COVID-19, the statement said on Monday.

Some US intelligence agencies, including the FBI, have asserted that the virus most likely came from a laboratory in Wuhan, China. Other agencies have instead pointed to a market in Wuhan.

The DNI is required to declassify the relevant information within 90 days of the bill's enactment.