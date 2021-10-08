Biden Signs Bill to Study, Curtail Cybersecurity Risks at US Schools - White House

UrduPoint.com

US President Joe Biden has signed a bill requiring the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) to study and prevent possible risks at American elementary and secondary schools, the White House announced on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2021) US President Joe Biden has signed a bill requiring the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) to study and prevent possible risks at American elementary and secondary schools, the White House announced on Friday.

"On Friday, October 8, 2021, the President signed into law: S. 1917, the 'K-12 Cybersecurity Act of 2021,' which requires the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) to study the cybersecurity risks facing elementary and secondary schools and develop recommendations that include voluntary guidelines designed to assist schools in facing those risks," the White House said in a press release.

The bill was originally introduced by Republican Senator Rick Scott and later joined by other senators and representatives, including Jacky Rosen and Jim Langevin.

The K-12 Cybersecurity Act requires CISA to complete a study of potential cybersecurity risks that elementary and secondary schools are facing, including risks related to protecting sensitive student and employee records, and remote learning. After the study will be completed, CISA is supposed to provide cybersecurity recommendations and a web tool to facilitate school security against possible hackings.

