UrduPoint.com

Biden Signs Condolence Book To Abe Family Following Former Japanese Leader's Murder

Umer Jamshaid Published July 09, 2022 | 12:00 AM

Biden Signs Condolence Book to Abe Family Following Former Japanese Leader's Murder

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2022) US President Joe Biden on Friday visited the Japanese ambassador's residence to sign a condolence book paying sympathies over the death of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who was fatally shot earlier in the day while delivering a campaign speech.

"On behalf of the Biden family and all of America we extend our heartfelt sympathy to the Abe family and the people of Japan," Biden said in a handwritten note in the book.

Biden also issued a proclamation ordering US flags to be flown at half staff until sunset on July 10 out of respect for Abe. The president said he will speak with current Prime Minister Fumio Kishida soon.

Abe, 67, was shot while speaking to a crowd in the city of Nara.

A 41-year old man detained in connection with the shooting, Tetsuya Yamagami, confessed to the crime, according to a police spokesperson.

Yamagami used a homemade firearm during the attack and had several other objects at his house that could be improvised weapons, the police also said during a press conference.

Yamagami served three years in Japan's maritime self-defense forces before leaving the service in 2005, according to Japanese media reports.

Other world leaders including Russian President Vladimir Putin, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres have also issued statements expressing shock and sympathy over the assassination.

Related Topics

India Attack Prime Minister World Police United Nations Russia Narendra Modi Man Nara Vladimir Putin Japan July Family Media All

Recent Stories

US, UK, France Veto Russian UNSC Resolution to Ext ..

US, UK, France Veto Russian UNSC Resolution to Extend Cross-border Aid Mechanism ..

56 minutes ago
 Angola's authoritarian ex-president dos Santos die ..

Angola's authoritarian ex-president dos Santos dies in Spain

56 minutes ago
 Berlin Says Won't Allow National Energy Company Un ..

Berlin Says Won't Allow National Energy Company Uniper to Go Bankrupt

56 minutes ago
 Relief operation in rain affected areas of Quetta ..

Relief operation in rain affected areas of Quetta in progress: Jabbar Baloch

56 minutes ago
 Djokovic into eighth Wimbledon final and clash wit ..

Djokovic into eighth Wimbledon final and clash with Kyrgios

59 minutes ago
 Biden to Announce New $400Mln Military Aid Package ..

Biden to Announce New $400Mln Military Aid Package for Ukraine on Friday - Penta ..

59 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.