WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2022) US President Joe Biden on Friday visited the Japanese ambassador's residence to sign a condolence book paying sympathies over the death of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who was fatally shot earlier in the day while delivering a campaign speech.

"On behalf of the Biden family and all of America we extend our heartfelt sympathy to the Abe family and the people of Japan," Biden said in a handwritten note in the book.

Biden also issued a proclamation ordering US flags to be flown at half staff until sunset on July 10 out of respect for Abe. The president said he will speak with current Prime Minister Fumio Kishida soon.

Abe, 67, was shot while speaking to a crowd in the city of Nara.

A 41-year old man detained in connection with the shooting, Tetsuya Yamagami, confessed to the crime, according to a police spokesperson.

Yamagami used a homemade firearm during the attack and had several other objects at his house that could be improvised weapons, the police also said during a press conference.

Yamagami served three years in Japan's maritime self-defense forces before leaving the service in 2005, according to Japanese media reports.

Other world leaders including Russian President Vladimir Putin, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres have also issued statements expressing shock and sympathy over the assassination.