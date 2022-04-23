UrduPoint.com

Biden Signs Earth Day Executive Order To Preserve US Forests

Faizan Hashmi Published April 23, 2022 | 12:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2022) President Joe Biden signed an executive order in Seattle, Washington on Friday to preserve forests in the United States in commemoration of Earth Day.

"Today, I'm about to sign an Executive Order to strengthen our forests on Federal lands and make them and the local economies they support more resilient in the face of wildfires," Biden said during an Earth Day address prior to signing the executive order.

The executive order is intended to reduce wildfire risks through data collection and enhanced interagency coordination, bolstering forest economies by sustaining jobs in outdoor recreation and wood products, combating global deforestation and developing a report on nature-based solutions to climate change, according to a White House fact sheet.

US forests absorb more than 10% of the country's annual greenhouse gas emissions and are home to many of the nation's unique habitats, the fact sheet also said.

