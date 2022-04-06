Biden Signs Executive Order Directing US Agencies to Expand Affordable Care Act

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2022) US President Joe Biden on Tuesday signed an executive order that directs US Federal agencies to expand the Affordable Care Act (ACA), also known as Obamacare.

"I just signed an executive order that directs federal agencies to continue doing everything in their power to expand the quality and affordability of health coverage," Biden said via Twitter after the signing ceremony at the White House.

The White House said the alluded measures include undertaking efforts to provide and ensure easy enrollment for medical coverage and assisting citizens to keep the insurance plans they choose.

Efforts should also be undertaken to improve the comprehensiveness of coverage and protect Americans from low-quality coverage, as well as make health coverage more accessible and affordable by expanding eligibility and lowering costs, the White House said.

The Biden administration has also promised to take steps to reduce the burden of medical debt that many Americans are still facing, the White House added.

The ACA was adopted by President Barack Obama in 2010. The measure enabled approximately 31 million Americans to get health coverage.

Obama, while speaking at the signing ceremony as a special guest, noted that the ACA became popular and survived despite facing heavy opposition.

Despite its achievements, a lot of work remains to be done as many Americans continue to experience problems with covering medical costs, Obama said.