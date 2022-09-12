UrduPoint.com

Biden Signs Executive Order For Biotech, Biomanufacturing Initiative - White House

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 12, 2022 | 06:57 PM

Biden Signs Executive Order for Biotech, Biomanufacturing Initiative - White House

US President Joe Biden signed an executive order Monday to launch a national biotechnology and biomanufacturing initiative

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2022) US President Joe Biden signed an executive order Monday to launch a national biotechnology and biomanufacturing initiative.

"The United States has relied too heavily on foreign materials and bioproduction, and our past off-shoring of critical industries, including biotechnology, threatens our ability to access materials like important chemicals and active pharmaceutical ingredients," the White House said in a press release.

The initiative is intended to realize the potential of biology that "can make almost anything that we use in our day-to-day lives, from medicines to fuels to plastics, and continue to drive US innovation into economic and societal success," the release added.

The White House will host a summit on the initiative on Wednesday, during which cabinet agencies will announce new investments and resources. The initiative is intended to accelerate biotechnology innovation and grow the US bioeconomy across multiple sectors, including health, agriculture, and energy. It will also support advances in biomanufacturing to create strong domestic supply chains.

Related Topics

Agriculture White House United States From Cabinet

Recent Stories

BWMC launches 'Responsible Bahawalpur' campaign to ..

BWMC launches 'Responsible Bahawalpur' campaign to keep city clean

8 minutes ago
 Malicious campaign against parliamentary team's Ca ..

Malicious campaign against parliamentary team's Canada visit aimed to tarnish Pa ..

8 minutes ago
 CDA to hands over 5000 plots to owners in sector I ..

CDA to hands over 5000 plots to owners in sector I-15

10 minutes ago
 Ration bags distributed among flood-hit people in ..

Ration bags distributed among flood-hit people in Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Univers ..

10 minutes ago
 Iraq facilitates Pakistani visiting to Arbaeen of ..

Iraq facilitates Pakistani visiting to Arbaeen of Imam Hussein

10 minutes ago
 KP to inaugurate its first landfill site for dispo ..

KP to inaugurate its first landfill site for disposal of solid waste

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.