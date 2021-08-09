Biden Signs Executive Order Imposing New Belarus Sanctions- White House

US President Joe Biden has signed an executive order targeting Belarus a with new round of sanctions in tandem with Canada and the United Kingdom

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2021) US President Joe Biden has signed an executive order targeting Belarus a with new round of sanctions in tandem with Canada and the United Kingdom.

"I, JOSEPH R. BIDEN JR., President of the United States of America, hereby expand the scope of the national emergency declared in Executive Order 13405 of June 16, 2006 (Blocking Property of Certain Persons Undermining Democratic Processes or Institutions in Belarus), finding that the Belarusian regime's harmful activities and long-standing abuses aimed at suppressing democracy and the exercise of human rights and fundamental freedoms in Belarus," the order, released by the White House, said.

"Such as the elimination of political opposition and civil society organizations and the regime's disruption and endangering of international civil air travel - constitute an unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security and foreign policy of the United States."