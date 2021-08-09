UrduPoint.com

Biden Signs Executive Order Imposing New Belarus Sanctions- White House

Muhammad Irfan 22 seconds ago Mon 09th August 2021 | 08:50 PM

Biden Signs Executive Order Imposing New Belarus Sanctions- White House

US President Joe Biden has signed an executive order targeting Belarus a with new round of sanctions in tandem with Canada and the United Kingdom

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2021) US President Joe Biden has signed an executive order targeting Belarus a with new round of sanctions in tandem with Canada and the United Kingdom.

"I, JOSEPH R. BIDEN JR., President of the United States of America, hereby expand the scope of the national emergency declared in Executive Order 13405 of June 16, 2006 (Blocking Property of Certain Persons Undermining Democratic Processes or Institutions in Belarus), finding that the Belarusian regime's harmful activities and long-standing abuses aimed at suppressing democracy and the exercise of human rights and fundamental freedoms in Belarus," the order, released by the White House, said.

"Such as the elimination of political opposition and civil society organizations and the regime's disruption and endangering of international civil air travel - constitute an unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security and foreign policy of the United States."

Related Topics

Canada Democracy Civil Society White House United Kingdom Belarus United States June Opposition

Recent Stories

Sheikha Fatima congratulates UAE’s leadership, p ..

Sheikha Fatima congratulates UAE’s leadership, people on Hijri New Year

35 minutes ago
 People urged to vaccinate themselves against Coron ..

People urged to vaccinate themselves against Corona

17 seconds ago
 AJK Election Commission issues schedule for electi ..

AJK Election Commission issues schedule for elections of 4 Kashmir Council membe ..

18 seconds ago
 Farmer's friendly policies ensure record productio ..

Farmer's friendly policies ensure record production of crops: Agriculture Minist ..

20 seconds ago
 Bipartisan Congress Members Press Pentagon for Inf ..

Bipartisan Congress Members Press Pentagon for Information on Kenya Terror Attac ..

21 seconds ago
 Rescue-1122 releases rescue plan for Muharramul Ha ..

Rescue-1122 releases rescue plan for Muharramul Haram

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.