UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biden Signs Executive Order To Address Essential Materials Shortage

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 25th February 2021 | 04:00 AM

Biden Signs Executive Order to Address Essential Materials Shortage

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2021) US President Joe Biden signed an executive order to ensure the availability of essential materials, including semiconductors, that have been in short supply over recent months.

Biden directed a 100-day review of supply chains for four "vital products" and a one-year review of industry bases in six sectors of the US economy.

"The order... does two things. First, it orders a 100-day review of four vital products - semiconductors... key minerals and materials like rare earths, that are used to make everything from harder steel to airplanes... pharmaceuticals and their ingredients.

.. advanced batteries like the one used in electric vehicles," Biden said ahead of the signing.

The review will identify policy recommendations to fortify our supply chains at every step and critically to start implementing those recommendations right away, Biden added.

The president also called for massive investments in research and development - "like we did in the 1960s" - to ensure long-term competitiveness of the US manufacturing base in the decades ahead.

The Executive Order was signed in the wake of a semiconductors shortage that curtailed US auto production.

Related Topics

Shortage Vehicles From Industry

Recent Stories

Hamriyah Free Zone signs investment agreement with ..

4 hours ago

Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure joins &#039; ..

4 hours ago

Bennett edges sprint to take fourth stage of UAE T ..

4 hours ago

Biden to review key supply chains after semiconduc ..

3 hours ago

US, Israel Reconvene Strategic Working Group on Ir ..

3 hours ago

Biden Nominee for CIA Director Says Underestimatin ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.