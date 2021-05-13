Biden Signs Executive Order to Improve US Cyber Security After Recent Hacks - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2021) President Joe Biden has signed an executive order that is expected to improve cyber security and hacking incidents response after the recent cyber attack on Colonial Pipeline, the White House said in a release.

"Today, President Biden signed an Executive Order to improve the nation's cybersecurity and protect Federal government networks. Recent cybersecurity incidents such as SolarWinds, microsoft Exchange and the Colonial Pipeline incident are a sobering reminder that US public and private sector entities increasingly face sophisticated malicious cyber activity from both nation-state actors and cyber criminals," the release said on Wednesday.

"This Executive Order makes a significant contribution toward modernizing cybersecurity defenses by protecting federal networks, improving information-sharing between the US government and the private sector on cyber issues, and strengthening the United States' ability to respond to incidents when they occur.