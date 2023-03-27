Biden Signs Executive Order to Prohibit US Govt From Using Commercial Spyware

(@FahadShabbir)

US President Joe Biden signed an executive order that prohibits the federal government from using commercial spyware that can pose risks to national security, the White House said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2023)

"Today, President Biden signed an Executive Order that prohibits, for the first time, operational use by the United States Government of commercial spyware that poses risks to national security or has been misused by foreign actors to enable human rights abuses around the world," the White House said in a press release.