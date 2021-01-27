Biden Signs Executive Order to Stop Justice Department Use of Private Prisons

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2021) US President Joe Biden on Tuesday signed an executive order to bar the Department of Justice from renewing any contracts with private prisons.

"The Executive Order directs the Attorney General to decline to renew contracts with privately operated criminal facilities, a step we started to take at the end of the [President Barack] Obama administration and was reversed under the previous administration," Biden said in his remarks prior to signing the order.

Biden described the order as the first step to stop corporations from profiting off less humane and less safe incarceration.

"It is just the beginning of my administration's plan to address systemic problems in our criminal justice system," Biden added.

According to the Corporate Accountability Lab, more than 4,100 companies profit from mass incarceration in the United States. In 2017, two private prison companies, Geo Group and CoreCivic, combined won nearly $1 billion worth of US Federal government business.