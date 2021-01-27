UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biden Signs Executive Order To Stop Justice Department Use Of Private Prisons

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 27th January 2021 | 01:00 AM

Biden Signs Executive Order to Stop Justice Department Use of Private Prisons

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2021) US President Joe Biden on Tuesday signed an executive order to bar the Department of Justice from renewing any contracts with private prisons.

"The Executive Order directs the Attorney General to decline to renew contracts with privately operated criminal facilities, a step we started to take at the end of the [President Barack] Obama administration and was reversed under the previous administration," Biden said in his remarks prior to signing the order.

Biden described the order as the first step to stop corporations from profiting off less humane and less safe incarceration.

"It is just the beginning of my administration's plan to address systemic problems in our criminal justice system," Biden added.

According to the Corporate Accountability Lab, more than 4,100 companies profit from mass incarceration in the United States. In 2017, two private prison companies, Geo Group and CoreCivic, combined won nearly $1 billion worth of US Federal government business.

Related Topics

Barack Obama Business United States Criminals 2017 From Government Billion

Recent Stories

Fifth International Rain Enhancement Forum debates ..

1 hour ago

Transition to circular economy will enable UAE to ..

1 hour ago

UAE Ambassador meets Russian Deputy Minister of Fo ..

2 hours ago

Masti Khel slams India on its so called Republic D ..

24 minutes ago

Pak-Army organizes two-day free medical camp in Ke ..

24 minutes ago

Pak-Uzbekistan agrees to start negotiation on PTA

24 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.