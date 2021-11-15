UrduPoint.com

Biden Signs Executive Order To Tackle 'Epidemic' Of Missing, Murdered Native People

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 15th November 2021 | 09:03 PM

President Joe Biden on Monday signed an executive order directing federal enforcement agencies to address the "epidemic" of missing or murdered indigenous people in the United States, the White House said on Monday

"President Biden signed an executive order directing the Departments of Justice, Interior, Homeland Security, and Health and Human Services to create a strategy to improve public safety and justice for Native Americans and to address the epidemic of missing or murdered Indigenous peoples," the White House said.

Biden tasked US federal agencies with addressing specific law enforcement issues, as well as providing support to implement tribal-centered responses, the White House said.

The US president also directed the Department of Health and Human Services to develop a plan for prevention and survivor support initiatives, the White House added.

The order came on the sidelines of a Tribal Nations Summit scheduled at the White House on Monday to coincide with Native American Heritage Month.

US media has reported that thousands of indigenous women and girls have been reported killed or missing for years, while families and activists say their cases are often disregarded by law enforcement, which has forced them to bring the spotlight on the issue through social media campaigns, marches and protests.

About 1,500 American Indian and Alaska Native missing persons have been recorded across the United States by the National Crime Information Center, and 2,700 homicide cases have been reported to the federal government's Uniform Crime Reporting Program.

The Justice Department has also reported that on some reservations, Native American women are murdered at a rate more than ten times the national average.�

