Biden Signs Executive Orders on COVID-19 Response

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2021) US President Joe Biden on Thursday signed a number of executive orders in an attempt to address the novel coronavirus pandemic in the United States.

"President Biden issued Executive Order Organizing and Mobilizing the US Government to Provide a Unified And Effective Response to Combat COVID-19 and to Provide United States Leadership on Global Health and Security establishing a White House COVID-19 national response structure to coordinate across the US government and restoring the White House Directorate on Global Health Security and Biodefense established by the Obama-Biden Administration," the White House revealed in its COVID-19 National Strategy.

Another order directing steps to enhance Federal government's collection, production sharing, and analysis of specific data related to COVID-19 response and recovery, the COVID-19 National Strategy said.

Biden also signed an order to support reopening and continuing operation of schools and child care facilities, which direct the Departments of education and Health and Human Services to provide guidance on safe operating, the COVID-19 National Strategy said.

"Additionally, the President issued Executive Order Promoting COVID-19 Safety in Domestic and International travel which directs applicable agencies to take immediate action to require mask-wearing on many airplanes, trains, and certain other forms of public transportation in the United States," the COVID-19 National Strategy said.

A number of other orders call for additional measures such as establishing the National Pandemic Testing board, expanding access to COVID-19 treatment, directing agencies to fill supply shortfalls.

Biden urged federal and local authorities to cooperate with each other implementing this strategy.

"It is a comprehensive plan that starts with restoring public trust and mounting an aggressive, safe, and effective vaccination campaign," he said.