UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biden Signs Executive Orders On COVID-19 Response

Sumaira FH 55 seconds ago Fri 22nd January 2021 | 01:50 AM

Biden Signs Executive Orders on COVID-19 Response

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2021) US President Joe Biden on Thursday signed a number of executive orders in an attempt to address the novel coronavirus pandemic in the United States.

"President Biden issued Executive Order Organizing and Mobilizing the US Government to Provide a Unified And Effective Response to Combat COVID-19 and to Provide United States Leadership on Global Health and Security establishing a White House COVID-19 national response structure to coordinate across the US government and restoring the White House Directorate on Global Health Security and Biodefense established by the Obama-Biden Administration," the White House revealed in its COVID-19 National Strategy.

Another order directing steps to enhance Federal government's collection, production sharing, and analysis of specific data related to COVID-19 response and recovery, the COVID-19 National Strategy said.

Biden also signed an order to support reopening and continuing operation of schools and child care facilities, which direct the Departments of education and Health and Human Services to provide guidance on safe operating, the COVID-19 National Strategy said.

"Additionally, the President issued Executive Order Promoting COVID-19 Safety in Domestic and International travel which directs applicable agencies to take immediate action to require mask-wearing on many airplanes, trains, and certain other forms of public transportation in the United States," the COVID-19 National Strategy said.

A number of other orders call for additional measures such as establishing the National Pandemic Testing board, expanding access to COVID-19 treatment, directing agencies to fill supply shortfalls.

Biden urged federal and local authorities to cooperate with each other implementing this strategy.

"It is a comprehensive plan that starts with restoring public trust and mounting an aggressive, safe, and effective vaccination campaign," he said.

Related Topics

Education White House United States Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

14th Asian Financial Forum attracts 63,000-plus vi ..

36 minutes ago

AED19.7 bn in credit facilities to non-resident cl ..

1 hour ago

Etihad Credit Insurance collaborates with Masdar t ..

1 hour ago

IRENA members endorse launch of Global High-Level ..

3 hours ago

UAQ Executive Council amends COVID-19 countermeasu ..

3 hours ago

President of International Olympic Committee Wants ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.