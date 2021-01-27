Biden Signs Executive Orders to Combat Racism, Promote Equality

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2021) US President Joe Biden signed on Tuesday several executive orders to combat systemic racism in various fields and promised to make equity and justice part of his administration's daily routine.

"We need to make equity and justice part of what we do everyday. Today, tomorrow and everyday," Biden said during a signing ceremony. "I am not promising that we can end it tomorrow, but I promise you we are going to continue to make progress to eliminate systemic racism in every branch of the White House. And the Federal government will be part of that effort."

A memorandum for the Department of Housing and Urban Development directs redressing "our nation's and the federal government's history of discriminatory housing practices and policies.

"

According to media reports, the memorandum specifically addresses some of former President Donald Trump's policies, including a move that made it harder for plaintiffs to prove unintentional discrimination.

Another Biden executive action reaffirms the federal government's commitment to the sovereignty of tribal governments. In a separate document President also directed all agencies to condemn and combat "racism, xenophobia and intolerance against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders in the United States."

He also signed an executive order eliminating the use of privately-operated prisons.