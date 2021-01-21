Biden Signs First Three Documents as US 46th President

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2021) US President Joe Biden signed his first three documents in the Presidents Room at the Capitol after the inauguration ceremony on Wednesday.

After being sworn in as the 46th president of the United States shortly before 12:00 p.m. EST (5:00 p.m.

GMT) Biden signed an Inauguration Day Proclamation and nominations to Cabinet positions and sub-Cabinet positions.

The signing ceremony followed a first promenade around Capitol Hill by Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

Biden won the 2020 US presidential election held on November 3 and denied former President Donald Trump second term in the White House.