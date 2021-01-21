UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biden Signs First Three Documents As US 46th President

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 21st January 2021 | 01:00 AM

Biden Signs First Three Documents as US 46th President

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2021) US President Joe Biden signed his first three documents in the Presidents Room at the Capitol after the inauguration ceremony on Wednesday.

After being sworn in as the 46th president of the United States shortly before 12:00 p.m. EST (5:00 p.m.

GMT) Biden signed an Inauguration Day Proclamation and nominations to Cabinet positions and sub-Cabinet positions.

The signing ceremony followed a first promenade around Capitol Hill by Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

Biden won the 2020 US presidential election held on November 3 and denied former President Donald Trump second term in the White House.

Related Topics

Election White House Trump Capitol Hill United States November 2020 Cabinet P

Recent Stories

Empower reveals AED901m net profit in 2020 with 3. ..

3 minutes ago

ADGM concludes 3rd edition of ADSFF

1 hour ago

Rashid bin Humaid heads meeting of Board of Direct ..

1 hour ago

Current Account posts surplus of $1.31 bln in firs ..

1 hour ago

Minister of Community Development attends senior E ..

2 hours ago

FAB signs definitive agreement to acquire100 perce ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.