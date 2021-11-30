UrduPoint.com

Biden Signs Four Bills Into Law That Will Provide Additional Veteran Benefits

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2021) US President Joe Biden on Tuesday signed four bills into law that provide more benefits to veterans and their families.

"We have one truly sacred obligation and that is to care for the families (of veterans)," Biden said during the signing ceremony at the White House.

Vice President Kamala Harris, senior administration officials and lawmakers were also in attendance at the signing ceremony.

Biden noted that the four bills received support from both Democrats and Republicans in Congress.

"That is a lifetime commitment," he said.

The bills require the US government to conduct research on race and ethnic disparities for compensation benefits, provide in-state tuition at public colleges and universities for families of those veterans who died or became disabled and provide additional health care for military service members.

