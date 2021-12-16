Biden Signs Gold Medal Honors to 13 US Troops Killed in Afghanistan Pullout - White House

President Joe Biden has signed a US House of Representatives resolution awarding the Congressional Gold Medal to the 13 US troops and other armed service members killed during the rushed final evacuation from Afghanistan in August, the White House said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2021) President Joe Biden has signed a US House of Representatives resolution awarding the Congressional Gold Medal to the 13 US troops and other armed service members killed during the rushed final evacuation from Afghanistan in August, the White House said on Thursday.

"President Biden signs HR (House Resolution) 5142 into law, posthumously awarding the Congressional Gold Medal to the 13 service members who made the ultimate sacrifice in Afghanistan during the evacuation of United States citizens and Afghan allies," the White House said in a statement via Twitter.

On August 26, several explosions targeted Kabul airport and its outskirts, killing 13 American soldiers and injuring many others, including US troops and civilians of other nationalities.

The Afghan wing of the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia) has claimed responsibility for the attacks.