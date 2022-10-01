UrduPoint.com

Biden Signs Government Funding Bill To Avoid Shutdown, Provide $12.4Bln For Ukraine

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2022) President Joe Biden signed a stopgap funding bill passed by Congress to avoid a US government shutdown slated to begin at midnight and provide $12.4 billion in new spending on areas related to the Ukraine conflict, the White House said in a notice.

Biden signed the legislation on Friday after the US House of Representatives passed the measure earlier in the day, the White House said.

The legislation maintains fiscal year 2022 funding levels through December 16 to avoid a government shutdown and give more time to pass a full-year appropriations bill.

The bill also commits $12.4 billion toward areas related to the conflict in Ukraine, including economic aid for Kiev and security assistance. The legislation authorizes $3.7 billion in military equipment from US stocks to be transferred to Ukraine as well.

