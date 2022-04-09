Biden Signs Into Law Bills Banning Russian Oil, Suspending Trade Ties - White House

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2022) US President Joe Biden signed two bills that will ban US imports of Russian oil and suspend normal trade relations with Russia and Belarus, the White House said.

"On Friday, April 8, 2022, the President signed into law: HR 6968, the 'Ending Importation of Russian Oil Act,' which statutorily prohibits the importation of energy products from the Russian Federation; and HR 7108, the 'Suspending Normal Trade Relations with Russia and Belarus Act,' which suspends normal trade relations with the Russian Federation and the Republic of Belarus and seeks to further leverage trade and human rights sanctions," the White House said in a press release on Friday.