Biden Signs Into Law Legislation Making Lynching Federal Hate Crime

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2022) US President Joe Biden signed into law legislation that makes lynching in the United States a Federal hate crime.

"I just signed into law the 'Emmett Till Anti-Lynching Act,' making lynching a federal hate crime," Biden said during a press conference on Tuesday.

Biden said racial hate is not an old problem in the United States, but it is a persistent problem.

Media reported that some 4,743 people were lynched in the United States from 1882 to 1968, a majority of them African Americans.

The bill is named after Emmett Till, a 14-year-old African American who was killed in 1955 by a group of White men in the state of Mississippi for allegedly whistling at a White woman.