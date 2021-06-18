UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biden Signs Law To Create Holiday Marking Freeing Of Black Americans From Slavery

Umer Jamshaid 11 seconds ago Fri 18th June 2021 | 01:20 AM

Biden Signs Law to Create Holiday Marking Freeing of Black Americans From Slavery

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2021) June 19 is now an official, national holiday marking the emancipation of enslaved people in the US following the signing of the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act into law by President Joe Biden on Thursday.

"Today we consecrate Juneteenth for what it ought to be, what it must be - a national holiday," Biden said.

Related Topics

Independence June

Recent Stories

UAE takes part in International Conference to supp ..

2 hours ago

UAE condemns Houthis’ attempt to target Khamis M ..

2 hours ago

Qureshi meets Iraqi FM; stresses liberalizing visa ..

44 minutes ago

Opposition habitual to use unparliamentary languag ..

44 minutes ago

Lavrov, Belarusian Foreign Minister to Discuss Sap ..

44 minutes ago

Shehryar Khan Afridi to avoid disgracing parliamen ..

59 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.