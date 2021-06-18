Biden Signs Law To Create Holiday Marking Freeing Of Black Americans From Slavery
Umer Jamshaid 11 seconds ago Fri 18th June 2021 | 01:20 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2021) June 19 is now an official, national holiday marking the emancipation of enslaved people in the US following the signing of the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act into law by President Joe Biden on Thursday.
"Today we consecrate Juneteenth for what it ought to be, what it must be - a national holiday," Biden said.