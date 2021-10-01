Biden Signs Legislation to Fund US Government Through December 3

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2021) US President Joe Biden signed legislation to fund the US government through December 3, the White House said in a press release.

"On Thursday, September 30, 2021, the President signed into law: H.R.

5305, the 'Extending Government Funding and Delivering Emergency Assistance Act' which includes a short-term continuing resolution that provides fiscal year 2022 appropriations to Federal agencies through December 3, 2021, for continuing projects and activities of the Federal Government; includes supplemental appropriations for disaster relief; includes supplemental appropriations for Afghanistan evacuees; and extends several expiring authorizations," the release said on Thursday.

US federal funding was set to expire tonight at midnight.