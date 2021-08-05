Biden Signs Memorandum Giving Temporary Safe Haven to Hong Kong Residents - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2021) US President Joe Biden has signed a memorandum that provides a temporary safe haven to the residents of Hong Kong, the White House spokesperson Jen Psaki announced on Thursday.

"Today, President Joseph R. Biden, Jr.

signed a memorandum directing the deferral of removal of certain Hong Kong residents who are present in the United States, giving them a temporary safe haven," the statement said.

The move demonstrates Biden's "strong support for people in Hong Kong in the face of ongoing repression by the People's Republic of China (PRC), and makes clear we will not stand idly by as the PRC breaks its promises to Hong Kong and to the international community," it added.