Biden Signs Memorandum to Counter Weapons of Mass Destruction - White House

US President Joe Biden signed a national security memorandum on Thursday to counter weapons of destruction and improve the security of nuclear and radioactive materials, according to a release

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2023) US President Joe Biden signed a national security memorandum on Thursday to counter weapons of destruction and improve the security of nuclear and radioactive materials, according to a release.

"Today, President Biden signed National Security Memorandum (NSM) 19 to Counter Weapons of Mass Destruction (WMD) Terrorism and Advance Nuclear and Radioactive Material Security worldwide," the release stated.

The strategy integrates US policies to counter the use of chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear weapons by non-state actors; sets out unified priorities for departments and agencies across the Federal government; and affirms the White House's commitment to work with state, local, tribal, international, and private sector partners on preventing, mitigating, and responding to WMD terrorism threats.

It also establishes the first comprehensive policy for securing radioactive materials and new domestic guidelines for the management and security of nuclear material, seeking to transition from high-activity radioactive sources to alternative technologies when feasible. It also addresses the emerging nature of threats and implications of on�and-over-the-horizon technologies that could be used to develop, acquire, or employ WMD.