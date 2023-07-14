Biden Signs Order Augmenting Operation Atlantic Resolve With 3,000 Troops - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2023) US President Joe Biden signed an Executive Order augmenting Operation Atlantic Resolve in Europe with 3,000 reserve personnel, Joint Staff Director for Operations Lt. Gen. Douglas A. Sims said on Thursday.

"Today, the president signed an Executive Order approving the mobilization of select reserve forces...

with no more than 3,000 personnel augmenting the armed forces in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve," Sims said.

Operation Atlantic Resolve, which provides combat-credible forces to Europe, will also be newly designated as a contingency operation, Sims added.

The action reaffirms the US' commitment to defense of NATO's eastern flank amid Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, Sims said.