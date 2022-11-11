UrduPoint.com

Biden Signs Order Directing Agencies To Address Critical Threats To US Food, Agriculture

Umer Jamshaid Published November 11, 2022 | 01:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2022) President Joe Biden signed a memorandum directing Federal agencies to address critical and emerging threats to the US food and agriculture sectors, including climate change and cybersecurity threats, a senior US administration official said on Thursday.

"The NSM (National Security Memorandum) also directs departments and agencies to produce a near term review of critical and emergent threats to the food and agriculture sector," the US official said. "It directs departments and agencies to develop a comprehensive risk management risk mitigation strategy that directly addresses those critical and emerging threats.

"

The US official added that the memorandum outlines a process for the federal government to identify and assess threats of greatest consequences to the food and agriculture sector, which includes redefining the way that chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear threats are defined in relation to the food and agriculture sector, focusing on cyber threats and the consequences of climate change.

