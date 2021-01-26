UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biden Signs Order To Reverse Trump's Transgender Military Ban - White House

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 26th January 2021 | 12:00 AM

Biden Signs Order to Reverse Trump's Transgender Military Ban - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2021) President Joe Biden signed an executive order that set a policy of including all qualified Americans to serve in the US military, effectively overturning a ban on transgender persons that was introduced by the former Trump administration, the White House said on Monday.

"President Biden signed today an Executive Order that sets the policy that all Americans who are qualified to serve in the Armed Forces of the United States should be able to serve," the White House said. "President Biden believes that gender identity should not be a bar to military service, and that America's strength is found in its diversity."

In a separate statement, the Defense Department said it was ready to immediately implement Biden's Executive Order.

"The Department will immediately take appropriate policy action to ensure individuals who identify as transgender are eligible to enter and serve in their self-identified gender" Defense Secreatry Lloyd Austin said. "These changes will ensure no one will be separated or discharged, or denied reenlistment, solely on the basis of gender identity.

"

Austin said the revised policy will also ensure all medically-necessary transition related care authorized by law is available to all service members and will re-examine all cases of transgender service members that may be in some form of adverse administrative proceedings.

"Over the next 60 days, I look forward to working with the senior civilian and military leaders of the Department as we expeditiously develop the appropriate policies and procedures to implement these changes," Austin said.

Transgender people were officially allowed to serve in the military by the Obama administration in 2016. However, in 2017 former President Donald Trump said transgender individuals would not be allowed to serve in any capacity in the US military. Trump explained he introduced the ban because the military could not be burdened with the tremendous medical costs of transgender persons undergoing sex change operations.

Related Topics

Barack Obama White House Trump Austin United States May 2017 2016 All

Recent Stories

Samsung Pakistan held a virtual EPIC event to Laun ..

39 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid approves ‘National Policy fo ..

1 hour ago

Seven children kidnapped from Nigeria orphanage

9 minutes ago

Capital police launches crackdown against beggars, ..

9 minutes ago

China, India Agree to Speed Up Withdrawal of Troop ..

9 minutes ago

US Justice Dept. to Probe if Employees Sought to A ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.