Biden Signs PAWS for Veterans Therapy Act Launching Service Dog Program - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2021) US President Joe Biden signed House Resolution 1448 into law, consequently launching a Department of Veterans Affairs program to provide canine support training to veterans, the White House said.

"On Wednesday, August 25, 2021, the President signed into law: H.R. 1448, the 'Puppies Assisting Wounded Servicemembers for Veterans Therapy Act' or the 'PAWS for Veterans Therapy Act,' which requires the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) to carry out a pilot program on dog training therapy and authorizes the VA to provide service dogs to certain qualifying veterans," the White House said on Wednesday.

The legislation calls on the Veterans Affairs Secretary to launch a pilot program to provide canine training to eligible veterans diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder as an element of a "complementary and integrative health program" for them.

The White House thanked Senators Kyrsten Sinema, Thom Tillis, Kevin Cramer and Maggie Hassan for their work on the issue as well as Congressmen Steve Stivers, Kathleen Rice and Elissa Slotkin.

