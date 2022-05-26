UrduPoint.com

Biden Signs Police Reform Executive Order On Second Anniversary Of George Floyd's Death

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 26, 2022 | 03:00 AM

Biden Signs Police Reform Executive Order on Second Anniversary of George Floyd's Death

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2022) US President Joe Biden signed an executive order to increase accountability for police misconduct in order to build trust between the American public and law enforcement.

"It's a measure of what we can do together to heal the very soul of this nation, to address profound fear, trauma, exhaustion, particularly black Americans have experienced for generations, and to channel that private, plain and public outrage into a rare mark of progress for years to come," Biden said during a press conference on Wednesday.

The White House said in a separate statement that Biden's executive order directs the US Attorney General to establish a national database that will include records of police misconduct, which will be used by all Federal agencies to screen personnel. The database will also be available for state and local law enforcement agencies to use, the release said.

In addition, the executive order requires taking steps to strengthen thorough investigations into incidents of use of deadly force of people in custody, the release said.

Moreover, Biden also directed federal law enforcement agencies to adopt policies that will ensure body-worn cameras are activated during arrests and searches, the release said.

The executive order also bans federal law enforcement from using chokeholds and carotid restraints unless it is necessary, and it also limits the use of no-knock entries into homes during searches, the release added.

The executive order further restricts the transfer of military equipment to state and local law enforcement agencies, but it will continue to ensure they can access and use appropriate equipment for disaster-related emergencies, active shooter situations, hostage or search and rescue operations, and anti-terrorism operations, according to the release.

Related Topics

Police White House Progress All From

Recent Stories

Khawaja Muhammad Asif asks PTI leadership to avoid ..

Khawaja Muhammad Asif asks PTI leadership to avoid spreading anarchy

2 hours ago
 Russian Defense Ministry Says ICRC Ceased Deliveri ..

Russian Defense Ministry Says ICRC Ceased Delivering Vital Drugs to Donbas

2 hours ago
 Secretary Health visits several hospitals in South ..

Secretary Health visits several hospitals in South Punjab

2 hours ago
 Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz condemns life impriso ..

Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz condemns life imprisonment to Yasin Malik

2 hours ago
 Finland, Sweden to Continue NATO Accession Talks W ..

Finland, Sweden to Continue NATO Accession Talks With Turkey - Finnish Foreign M ..

2 hours ago
 People refuse to become part of PTI's march aimed ..

People refuse to become part of PTI's march aimed at creating chaos: Maryam Nawa ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.