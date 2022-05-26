(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2022) US President Joe Biden signed an executive order to increase accountability for police misconduct in order to build trust between the American public and law enforcement.

"It's a measure of what we can do together to heal the very soul of this nation, to address profound fear, trauma, exhaustion, particularly black Americans have experienced for generations, and to channel that private, plain and public outrage into a rare mark of progress for years to come," Biden said during a press conference on Wednesday.

The White House said in a separate statement that Biden's executive order directs the US Attorney General to establish a national database that will include records of police misconduct, which will be used by all Federal agencies to screen personnel. The database will also be available for state and local law enforcement agencies to use, the release said.

In addition, the executive order requires taking steps to strengthen thorough investigations into incidents of use of deadly force of people in custody, the release said.

Moreover, Biden also directed federal law enforcement agencies to adopt policies that will ensure body-worn cameras are activated during arrests and searches, the release said.

The executive order also bans federal law enforcement from using chokeholds and carotid restraints unless it is necessary, and it also limits the use of no-knock entries into homes during searches, the release added.

The executive order further restricts the transfer of military equipment to state and local law enforcement agencies, but it will continue to ensure they can access and use appropriate equipment for disaster-related emergencies, active shooter situations, hostage or search and rescue operations, and anti-terrorism operations, according to the release.