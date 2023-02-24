Biden Signs Proclamation to Increase Russian Tariffs Effective April 1 - White House

US President Biden signed a proclamation on Friday to increase tariffs on certain Russian goods effective April 1, according to a White House release

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2023) US President Biden signed a proclamation on Friday to increase tariffs on certain Russian goods effective April 1, according to a White House release.

"The modifications to the Harmonized Tariff schedule of the United States made by clause 1 of this proclamation shall be effective with respect to goods entered for consumption, or withdrawn from warehouse for consumption, on or after 12:01 a.

m. eastern daylight time on April 1, 2023, and shall continue in effect, unless such actions are expressly reduced, modified, or terminated," the release stated.

The United States marked the first anniversary of Russia's military operation in Ukraine on Friday by announcing new sanctions against Moscow.