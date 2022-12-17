UrduPoint.com

Biden Signs Stopgap Funding Bill To Delay US Government Shutdown - White House

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 17, 2022 | 01:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2022) US President Joe Biden on Friday signed a short-term government funding bill to grant Congress more time to negotiate an omnibus spending bill and delay a Federal government shutdown by a week, the White House said in a press release.

Biden signed the continuing resolution, passed by Congress earlier this week, to fund the government at previously appropriated levels through December 23.

Government funding was set to expire Friday at midnight without the passage of another continuing resolution or spending bill.

The short-term spending bill grants Congress more time to negotiate a year-long omnibus spending bill before the end of the year. However, some Republican lawmakers have instead proposed passing another continuing resolution into the new year, when they could draft an omnibus with their party in control of the House of Representatives.

