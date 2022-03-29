UrduPoint.com

Biden, Singapore's Lee To Discuss How Ukraine Crisis Impacts Indo-Pacific - Official

Umer Jamshaid Published March 29, 2022 | 02:10 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2022) President Joe Biden and Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong during a meeting at the White House later on Tuesday will discuss how the conflict in Ukraine affects the international community, especially in the Indo-Pacific region, a senior US administration official said.

Biden is scheduled to welcome the Singaporean prime minister to the White House at 10:45 a.m. EST (2:45 p.m. GMT) on Tuesday before they hold their meeting in the Oval Office. Following the meeting the two leaders will make a joint press statement, according to the White House.

"I think that we also expect that the leaders will discuss how what is happening in Ukraine also has implications for the rest of the world, including the Indo-Pacific," the US official said during a conference call.

Both leaders will discuss the roles the United States and China play in the Indo-Pacific, the US official added.

The two leaders will also talk about promoting democracy in Myanmar and the Indo-Pacific economic framework, the official said.

There will also be discussions between Biden and Lee about US investments in Singapore and Southeast Asia, including the need for an affirmative economic agenda in the region and that the region looks to the United States to play a significant role, according to the official.

US Vice President Kamala Harris is also expected to host a bilateral meeting with Lee later on Tuesday at the White House.

The US official mentioned that there will be some announcements expected, but no details were given.

