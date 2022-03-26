UrduPoint.com

Biden Slams Putin As 'Butcher' Over Ukraine Operation

Muhammad Irfan Published March 26, 2022 | 08:19 PM

Biden Slams Putin as 'Butcher' Over Ukraine Operation

US President Joe Biden continued on Saturday his verbal assault on Vladimir Putin calling the Russian president a "butcher

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2022) US President Joe Biden continued on Saturday his verbal assault on Vladimir Putin calling the Russian president a "butcher."

"He is a butcher. That's what it makes me think," Biden told reporters in a comment on a meeting with Ukrainian refugees in Poland.

Biden described the Russian leader as a "war criminal," "a pure thug" and a "murderous dictator" during press briefings last week for ordering a military operation in neighboring Ukraine.

The Kremlin called Biden's remarks unacceptable, especially when coming from the leader of a country with a history of killing hundreds of thousands around the world.

