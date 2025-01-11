Open Menu

Biden Slams 'really Shameful' Meta Decision To End US Fact-checking

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 11, 2025 | 11:30 AM

Biden slams 'really shameful' Meta decision to end US fact-checking

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2025) US President Joe Biden on Friday condemned tech giant Meta's "shameful" decision to end its third-party fact-checking program in the United States.

"I think it's really shameful," Biden told reporters at the White House when asked about the announcement. "Telling the truth matters."

Biden added: "You think it doesn't matter that they let be printed, or millions of people read, things that are simply not true? I mean, I want to know what that's all about.

"It's just completely contrary to everything America's about. We want to tell the truth."

Earlier, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre had refused to comment on the decision.

Meta founder and chief executive Mark Zuckerberg triggered alarm on Tuesday when he announced his tech company was ditching fact-checking on its platforms in the United States.

The tech tycoon said fact-checkers were "too politically biased" and the program had led to "too much censorship.

"

As an alternative, Zuckerberg said Meta's platforms, Facebook and Instagram, would use "Community Notes," similar to the Elon Musk-owned platform X.

Community Notes is a crowd-sourced moderation tool that X has promoted as the way for users to add context to posts, but researchers have repeatedly questioned its effectiveness in combatting falsehoods.

Meta's decision comes after years of criticism from supporters of President-elect Donald Trump, among others, that conservative voices were being censored or stifled under the guise of fighting misinformation, a claim professional fact-checkers vehemently reject.

AFP currently works in 26 languages with Facebook's fact-checking program, including in the United States and the European Union.

dk/acb

Related Topics

Facebook White House European Union Company Trump Mark Zuckerberg United States All From Million Instagram

Recent Stories

Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes Ethiopia region, ..

Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes Ethiopia region, GFZ says

46 minutes ago
 IMF chief sees steady world growth in 2025, contin ..

IMF chief sees steady world growth in 2025, continuing disinflation

46 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 January 2025

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 January 2025

3 hours ago
 DP World ILT20 Season 3 Set to Kick Off with Spect ..

DP World ILT20 Season 3 Set to Kick Off with Spectacular opening ceremony

10 hours ago
 Sikandar Raza Compares ILT20 to Other Global Crick ..

Sikandar Raza Compares ILT20 to Other Global Cricket Leagues

10 hours ago
Sonu Sood’s Directorial Debut Fateh Set to Relea ..

Sonu Sood’s Directorial Debut Fateh Set to Release on January 10, Special Scre ..

10 hours ago
 Qatar, US hold talks on Gaza ceasefire efforts

Qatar, US hold talks on Gaza ceasefire efforts

10 hours ago
 WMO confirms 2024 as warmest year on record

WMO confirms 2024 as warmest year on record

11 hours ago
 Germany reports foot-and-mouth disease in water bu ..

Germany reports foot-and-mouth disease in water buffalo

12 hours ago
 Several Palestinians martyred; amputation cases su ..

Several Palestinians martyred; amputation cases surge in Gaza

12 hours ago
 Asian markets drift lower as US jobs data looms

Asian markets drift lower as US jobs data looms

12 hours ago

More Stories From World