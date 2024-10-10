Open Menu

Biden Slams Trump For 'onslaught Of Lies' Over Hurricanes

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 10, 2024 | 01:20 AM

Biden slams Trump for 'onslaught of lies' over hurricanes

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) US President Joe Biden accused Donald Trump on Wednesday of unleashing an "onslaught of lies" over the government's response to Hurricane Helene and Hurricane and Milton.

"There's been a reckless, irresponsible and relentless promotion of disinformation and outright lies," Biden told a briefing at the White House as monster storm Milton barreled towards Florida.

Trump, the Republican presidential nominee, "has led the onslaught of lies," said Biden, who was accompanied by Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic candidate in November's election.

Biden said the disinformation was "undermining confidence" in rescue and recovery work and it was "harmful to those who need help the most."

Trump and Republicans have been pushing false claims over the storms, targeting in particular the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and falsely accusing the government of misappropriating its funds for migrants.

"Assertions have been made that property is being confiscated. That's simply not true. They're saying people impacted by these storms will receive $750 in cash and no more. That's simply not true," said Biden.

"They're saying the money needed for this crisis is being diverted to migrants.

What a ridiculous thing to say. It's not true."

Biden also slammed the "even more bizarre" claims being promoted by pro-Trump Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Greene was "now saying the federal government is literally controlling the weather... It's beyond ridiculous. It's got to stop."

Biden also repeated his warnings that Florida residents in the affected areas should evacuate immediately.

"It's looking like the storm of the century," he said. "It's literally a matter of life and death."

Harris meanwhile promised to crack down on anyone gouging prices of essential goods like food, fuel and accommodation as Hurricane Milton drew near landfall.

Biden postponed a trip to Germany and Angola on Tuesday and has been heavily promoting the White House's efforts in recent days for both Milton and the response to Helene, which killed more than 230 people across the southeastern United States.

Biden and Harris were stung by criticism of their initial response to Hurricane Helene, when the president spent the weekend working from his beach house and the vice president was at an election fundraiser on the US west coast.

Related Topics

Election Weather Storm Century White House Trump Germany Florida United States Angola Money November From Government

Recent Stories

CAMON 30S: Powered by Sony AI Camera for Exception ..

CAMON 30S: Powered by Sony AI Camera for Exceptional Photography Experience

5 hours ago
 Saudi delegation arrives in Pakistan for $2bn inve ..

Saudi delegation arrives in Pakistan for $2bn investment talks

6 hours ago
 PM emphasizes use of modern technology for power s ..

PM emphasizes use of modern technology for power sector reforms

7 hours ago
 YouTuber Ducky Bhai, wife Aroob Jataoi released af ..

YouTuber Ducky Bhai, wife Aroob Jataoi released after arrest

8 hours ago
 Dr Zakir Naik criticizes YouTuber Ducky Bhai

Dr Zakir Naik criticizes YouTuber Ducky Bhai

9 hours ago
 Honey Trap Case: Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar secures ti ..

Honey Trap Case: Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar secures time on bail plea of Amna Urooj

10 hours ago
Mentors to work in U19 Women's T20 Tournament 2024

Mentors to work in U19 Women's T20 Tournament 2024

10 hours ago
 Federal govt faces challenges in securing numbers ..

Federal govt faces challenges in securing numbers for constitutional amendments

10 hours ago
 Pak Vs Eng Test: England reach 368 runs with three ..

Pak Vs Eng Test: England reach 368 runs with three wickets down on third day

10 hours ago
 High-level Suadi delegation likely to sign agreeme ..

High-level Suadi delegation likely to sign agreements worth $2bn with Pakistan t ..

10 hours ago
 realme Note 60 New Variant Now Available in Pakist ..

Realme Note 60 New Variant Now Available in Pakistan at PKR 28,999/- Only

11 hours ago
 Glenn Maxwell calls Babar Azam Superstar and Shahe ..

Glenn Maxwell calls Babar Azam Superstar and Shaheen Afridi as a wizard with the ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World