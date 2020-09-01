Biden Slams Trump for 'Playing Subservient Role' to Putin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2020) President Donald Trump has played an unprecedented and demeaning role to Russian President Vladimir Putin unlike any previous US leader, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden said in a speech in Pittsburgh on Monday.

"Never before has an American president played such a subserviant role to a Russian leader," Biden said. "It's not only dangerous, it's humiliating and embarrassing for the rest of the world to see. It weakens us."

Biden also attacked Trump for not raising in his phone conversations with Putin regarding the unsubstantiated claim that Russia had offered bounties for the killing of US troops in Afghanistan. US intelligence has failed to find any evidence to substantiate the alleged bounty claims.

Biden said he believes Trump stopped briefings on election security issues for Congress to conceal information regarding Russia's alleged efforts to "help Trump get re-elected."

On Saturday, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence announced that there would be no more briefings for Congress members and both US House and Senate Select Committees on Intelligence on security issues relating to the upcoming presidential elections.

Trump has justified the move by saying somebody, possibly House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, has been leaking classified information.

However, on Sunday, Biden accused Trump of ending the briefings on election security issues for Congress to conceal information regarding Russia's alleged efforts to "help" get the president get re-elected.

Trump has characterized the repeated Democrats' allegations against him a political witch hunt to reverse the outcome of the 2016 election.

Russia has also repeatedly said that it does not interfere in the US political system because such actions go counter to the principle's of the country's foreign policy, and seeks good relations with the United States.