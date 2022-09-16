Biden, South African Counterpart to Discuss Ukraine During Meeting Friday - US Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2022) US President Joe Biden and South African President Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa will discuss Ukraine in addition to other global matters during a meeting at the White House on Friday, a senior US administration told reporters.

"The two presidents are going to talk about a range of issues both bilateral and as well what's happening in the region, in the world, and Russia's war against Ukraine will be one of those components," the official said.

The official further said he thinks discussions about Ukraine and other global matters between the two leaders is going to be very productive and very insightful for both sides.