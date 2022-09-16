WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2022) US President Joe Biden and South African President Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa during a meet at the White House on Friday will discuss bilateral matters concerning energy and trade in addition to other pressing issues happening around the world, a senior US administration official told reporters.

"This is an opportunity for the two leaders to discuss shared priorities, including trade investment, infrastructure, climate and energy, health, as well as discuss several pressing regional and global challenges that our world faces," the official said.

Biden is expected to express the United States' commitments to help South Africa address its energy challenges, the official added.

The Biden-Ramaphosa meeting is expected to produce deliverables that will be announced on Friday, according to the official.

Issues related to Russia's special military operation in Ukraine will also be a topic of discussion during the meeting, the official said, adding that he expect those talks to be very productive for both sides.

The official said Biden would welcome a conversation about China if Ramaphosa raises it during the meeting.

The official added that South Africa has experience dealing with China - both positive and negative - and it's really important to have honest conversations about the role of the great powers across the region and in a country like South Africa, which is prominent voice in the Global South.