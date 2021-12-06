UrduPoint.com

Biden Speaking With EU Partners To Prepare For Call With Putin - Official

Biden Speaking With EU Partners to Prepare for Call With Putin - Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2021) US President Joe Biden will be speaking with key European partners on Monday to prepare for the upcoming call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, a senior administration official told a briefing, adding that after the call he will speak with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Putin and Biden will hold an online meeting on Tuesday.

"In advance of this call President Biden will be speaking with key European allies," the official said.

The official added that US State Secretary Antony Blinken will be speaking with Zelenskyy "in advance of the call, and Biden will talk to Zelenskyy following the call."

