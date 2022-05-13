Biden Speaks to Swedish, Finnish Leaders Amid Push to Join NATO - White House

UrduPoint.com

US President Joe Biden spoke with Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson and Finnish President Sauli Niinisto on Friday, the White House said, as cited in a pool report

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2022) US President Joe Biden spoke with Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson and Finnish President Sauli Niinisto on Friday, the White House said, as cited in a pool report.

"President Biden held a secure call this morning with Prime Minister Andersson of Sweden and President Niinistö of Finland from 9:50 AM- 10:27 AM EDT (13:50-14:27 GMT)," the White House said.

