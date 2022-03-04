Biden Speaks to Zelenskyy Amid Reports of Fire Outside Nuclear Power Plant - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2022) US President Joe Biden spoke to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy this evening, Reuters reported citing a person familiar with the matter.

The call comes just as news broke of a fire near a Ukraine nuclear power plant on Thursday. The fire has erupted outside the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (NPP), with one of its units having been switched off, the Ukrainian State Emergency Service said.