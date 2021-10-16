Biden Speaks With Clinton, Wishes Him Speedy Recovery - White House
Sat 16th October 2021 | 01:00 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2021) US President Joe Biden spoke by phone with former President Bill Clinton, who has been hospitalized in California, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said on Friday.
"President Biden spoke by phone with President Clinton this afternoon," Jean-Pierre said in a statement.
"President Biden and President Clinton look forward to seeing each other again soon. President Biden wishes President Clinton a speedy recovery."
Clinton, 75, has been hospitalized in California for sepsis that was not linked to COVID-19, the CNN broadcaster reported Thursday.