Biden Speaks With Clinton, Wishes Him Speedy Recovery - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2021) US President Joe Biden spoke by phone with former President Bill Clinton, who has been hospitalized in California, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said on Friday.

"President Biden spoke by phone with President Clinton this afternoon," Jean-Pierre said in a statement.

"President Biden and President Clinton look forward to seeing each other again soon. President Biden wishes President Clinton a speedy recovery."

Clinton, 75, has been hospitalized in California for sepsis that was not linked to COVID-19, the CNN broadcaster reported Thursday.