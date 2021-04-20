UrduPoint.com
Biden Speaks With Family Of George Floyd

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 20th April 2021 | 11:18 PM

Biden speaks with family of George Floyd

President Joe Biden has spoken with the family of George Floyd to offer support, the White House said Tuesday as a Minneapolis jury deliberated in the racially charged trial of an ex-police officer accused of murdering the African American man

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2021 ) :President Joe Biden has spoken with the family of George Floyd to offer support, the White House said Tuesday as a Minneapolis jury deliberated in the racially charged trial of an ex-police officer accused of murdering the African American man.

"President Biden spoke with the family of George Floyd yesterday to check in with them and also share that the family was in his prayers," Press Secretary Jen Psaki tweeted.

Derek Chauvin, 45, is charged with murder and manslaughter over Floyd's May 25, 2020 death during an arrest.

The incident sparked protests against racial injustice around the world and has become a landmark test of police accountability in the United States.

Earlier Tuesday, Floyd's brother Philonise told NBC news that Biden, whose life has been scarred by the deaths of several close family members, had called.

"He knows how it is to lose a family member. He knows the process of what we are going through.""He was just letting us know that he was praying for us, and hoping that everything would come out to be OK," the brother said.

