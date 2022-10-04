UrduPoint.com

Biden Speaks With Japan Prime Minister After Latest N. Korea Missile Test - White House

Muhammad Irfan Published October 04, 2022 | 09:47 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2022) US President Joe Biden held a call with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to discuss the United States' commitment to the defense of Japan after North Korea test launched a ballistic missile over the island nation, the White House said on Tuesday.

"President Biden spoke with Prime Minister Kishida of Japan today to reinforce our ironclad commitment to Japan's defense following the DPRK's (North Korea's) long-range ballistic missile launch over Japan on October 3. The leaders jointly condemned the DPRK's missile test in the strongest terms, recognizing the launch as a danger to the Japanese people, destabilizing to the region, and a clear violation of United Nations Security Council resolutions," the White House said in a readout of the discussion.

Biden and Kishida confirmed their intent to continue closely coordinating on immediate and longer-term responses to the incident alongside South Korea and the international community, the statement added.

The two officials also discussed the importance of securing the return of Japanese citizens abducted by North Korea, as well as the importance of limiting Pyongyang's weapons of mass destruction programs, according to the statement.

