Biden Speaks With Michigan Governor After Deadly University Shooting - White House

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 14, 2023 | 07:18 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2023) US President Joe Biden spoke with Michigan's Governor Gretchen Whitmer to offer Federal support after a shooting at a public university in the state killed three people and injured five others, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Tuesday.

All eight of the victims at the Michigan State University were students, Interim Deputy Chief of the MSU Department of Police and Public Safety said in a press conference on Tuesday morning.

"Last night, President Biden spoke to @GovWhitmer on the shooting at @michiganstateu. FBI & additional federal law enforcement deployed to support local and state response efforts. President Biden and the First Lady are praying for the 3 killed & others injured in East Lansing," Jean-Pierre said via Twitter.

