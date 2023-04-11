Biden Speaks With Parents of WSJ Reporter Detained in Russia - Reports

US President Joe Biden spoke with the parents of Evan Gershkovich, a Wall Street Journal reporter detained in Russia on espionage charges, CNN reported on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2023) US President Joe Biden spoke with the parents of Evan Gershkovich, a Wall Street Journal reporter detained in Russia on espionage charges, CNN reported on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, Biden said he intended to speak to the family during a flight to Northern Ireland. Biden successfully held the call, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre reportedly said.

Biden made it clear to Gershkovich's family that his national security team will remain focused on securing his release, Jean-Pierre said. On Monday, the US officially labeled Gershkovich as "wrongfully detained" by Russian authorities.

Gershkovich was arrested in the city of Yekaterinburg after allegedly collecting classified information for the US on the activities of Russia's military-industrial complex. The Wall Street Journal has denied the allegations against Gershkovich and called for his immediate release.