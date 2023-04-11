Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Biden Speaks With Parents Of WSJ Reporter Detained In Russia - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published April 11, 2023 | 11:15 PM

Biden Speaks With Parents of WSJ Reporter Detained in Russia - Reports

US President Joe Biden spoke with the parents of Evan Gershkovich, a Wall Street Journal reporter detained in Russia on espionage charges, CNN reported on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2023) US President Joe Biden spoke with the parents of Evan Gershkovich, a Wall Street Journal reporter detained in Russia on espionage charges, CNN reported on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, Biden said he intended to speak to the family during a flight to Northern Ireland. Biden successfully held the call, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre reportedly said.

Biden made it clear to Gershkovich's family that his national security team will remain focused on securing his release, Jean-Pierre said. On Monday, the US officially labeled Gershkovich as "wrongfully detained" by Russian authorities.

Gershkovich was arrested in the city of Yekaterinburg after allegedly collecting classified information for the US on the activities of Russia's military-industrial complex. The Wall Street Journal has denied the allegations against Gershkovich and called for his immediate release.

Related Topics

Russia White House Yekaterinburg Ireland Family

Recent Stories

US Government Probe Into Classified Document Leaks ..

US Government Probe Into Classified Document Leaks Could Take Months - Reports

4 minutes ago
 Nepal Seeking to Establish Cooperation With Russia ..

Nepal Seeking to Establish Cooperation With Russia in Banking Sector - Ambassado ..

4 minutes ago
 Over Half of Americans Living Paycheck to Paycheck ..

Over Half of Americans Living Paycheck to Paycheck - Poll

4 minutes ago
 Global Macroeconomic Situation Making Climate Chan ..

Global Macroeconomic Situation Making Climate Change Efforts More Difficult - Ec ..

54 seconds ago
 About $225Mln Worth of Russian Assets Frozen in Fi ..

About $225Mln Worth of Russian Assets Frozen in Finland - Finnish Foreign Minist ..

5 minutes ago
 Ayesha Omar discloses bitter experience of relatio ..

Ayesha Omar discloses bitter experience of relationship with ex-fiancé

27 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.