Biden Spoke To Germany's Scholz At Around 15:00 GMT For 30 Minutes - White House
Muhammad Irfan Published May 05, 2022 | 09:20 PM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2022) US President Joe Biden had a 30-minute telephone call with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz Thursday morning, a White House official said in a statement.
"President Biden held a secure call with German Chancellor Scholz this morning from 10:57 a.m. EDT -11:27 a.m. EDT," the official said without disclosing details of their discussion.