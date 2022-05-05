WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2022) US President Joe Biden had a 30-minute telephone call with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz Thursday morning, a White House official said in a statement.

"President Biden held a secure call with German Chancellor Scholz this morning from 10:57 a.m. EDT -11:27 a.m. EDT," the official said without disclosing details of their discussion.