Biden Spoke to Miami Mayor on Deadly Building Collapse, Says FEMA Ready to Help

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2021) US President Joe Biden said Thursday he spoke with Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Cava about the deadly building collapse in the state of Florida and Federal agencies are prepared to help.

"I had a long discussion with [Cava] today," Biden told reporters.

He also spoke to US Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz from Florida and maintained contacts with the US federal emergency agency (FEMA).

"They [FEMA] are ready to go," Biden said, adding that federal resources will be available immediately.

According to media reports, one person has been confirmed dead and anywhere from 51 to 99 are presumed missing with 36 rescued after the building collapsed overnight in Surfside.