UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biden Spoke To Miami Mayor On Deadly Building Collapse, Says FEMA Ready To Help

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 25th June 2021 | 12:20 AM

Biden Spoke to Miami Mayor on Deadly Building Collapse, Says FEMA Ready to Help

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2021) US President Joe Biden said Thursday he spoke with Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Cava about the deadly building collapse in the state of Florida and Federal agencies are prepared to help.

"I had a long discussion with [Cava] today," Biden told reporters.

He also spoke to US Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz from Florida and maintained contacts with the US federal emergency agency (FEMA).

"They [FEMA] are ready to go," Biden said, adding that federal resources will be available immediately.

According to media reports, one person has been confirmed dead and anywhere from 51 to 99 are presumed missing with 36 rescued after the building collapsed overnight in Surfside.

Related Topics

Dead Florida Media From

Recent Stories

COVAX Open to All Approved COVID-19 Vaccines

25 minutes ago

Senator Abro hails budget pro-poor, business-frien ..

25 minutes ago

Chairman Senate called on Asim Bajwa to discuss on ..

25 minutes ago

Baluchistan Sphinx Concludes at Alhamra Museum

29 minutes ago

Palestinian Police Fire Tear Gas on Protesters in ..

29 minutes ago

Sindh High Court reject appeals of two death row ..

29 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.